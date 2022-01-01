Fried rice in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fried rice
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
|Fried Rice Breakfast
|$9.95
Three (3) scoops of char siu fried rice topped with 2 eggs
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.95
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$14.95
|Lunch - Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Pulled Pork Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl
|$12.95
|Spam Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.95
SEAFOOD
Royal Thai Cafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$22.99
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish fillet, mussels, onion, tomatoes, carrot, egg
|Fried Rice
|$14.99
Pan-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, tomatoes and scallions
|Combo Fried Rice
|$15.99
Chicken, pork and beef pan-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, tomatoes and scallions