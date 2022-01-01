Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice Breakfast$9.95
Three (3) scoops of char siu fried rice topped with 2 eggs
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Spicy Fried Rice$14.95
Lunch - Thai Fried Rice$12.95
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Fried Rice Bowl$10.95
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl$12.95
Spam Fried Rice Bowl$10.95
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Fried Rice$22.99
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish fillet, mussels, onion, tomatoes, carrot, egg
Fried Rice$14.99
Pan-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, tomatoes and scallions
Combo Fried Rice$15.99
Chicken, pork and beef pan-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, tomatoes and scallions
More about Royal Thai Cafe

