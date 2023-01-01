Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Papasan Pizza image

 

Papasan Pizza

73-4354 B Mamalahoa Hwy, Kailua-kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.49
More about Papasan Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Kona Pasta Company - 75-5864 Walua Road

75-5864 Walua Road, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Garlic Cheese Bread Slices Served With Marinara
More about Kona Pasta Company - 75-5864 Walua Road

