Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Kailua Kona

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royalthaicafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$13.00
More about Royalthaicafe
Item pic

 

Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

75-5799 Ali‘i Dr # C1, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$11.95
Our speciality!
More about Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Margherita Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Steamed Rice

Muffins

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Pancakes

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston