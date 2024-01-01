Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Kailua Kona
/
Kailua Kona
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
SEAFOOD
Royalthaicafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(816 reviews)
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
$13.00
More about Royalthaicafe
Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar
75-5799 Ali‘i Dr # C1, Kailua Kona
No reviews yet
Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
$11.95
Our speciality!
More about Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar
