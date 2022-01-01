Nachos in Kailua Kona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kalakoa Kalua Nachos$15.95
Topped with smoked pulled pork, olives, tomato, onion, cheese, and chipotle aioli. Also available with chili instead of kalua pork
Poke Nachos$18.95
Wonton chips topped with Ahi poke made with sesame oil, red pepper flakes, green onions and topped with furikake.
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Nachos$13.45
Tortilla chips topped with real melted cheese, smoked brisket, Texas caviar, and chipotle aioli.
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.45
Just a mouth full of joy! Thick chunks of pork belly seasoned with our pork rub them smoked and tossed with brown sugar, honey and our handcrafted BBQ sauce. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, baked beans or Texas Caviar.
Nachos$10.45
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste

