Nachos in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve nachos
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
|Kalakoa Kalua Nachos
|$15.95
Topped with smoked pulled pork, olives, tomato, onion, cheese, and chipotle aioli. Also available with chili instead of kalua pork
|Poke Nachos
|$18.95
Wonton chips topped with Ahi poke made with sesame oil, red pepper flakes, green onions and topped with furikake.
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Brisket Nachos
|$13.45
Tortilla chips topped with real melted cheese, smoked brisket, Texas caviar, and chipotle aioli.
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.45
Just a mouth full of joy! Thick chunks of pork belly seasoned with our pork rub them smoked and tossed with brown sugar, honey and our handcrafted BBQ sauce. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, baked beans or Texas Caviar.
|Nachos
|$10.45