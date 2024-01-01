Pork ribs in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve pork ribs
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
|BBQ Pork Ribs
|$24.99
Pork ribs grilled and glazed with bbq sauce
Sunset Kai Lanai
78-6831 Alii Drive, Suite 1000, Kailua Kona
|Slow Roasted Pork Ribs (Full)
|$36.95
Tender, slow roasted St. Louis pork ribs finished on the grill until they simply fall off the bone. Glazed with our Hawaiian BBQ Sauce.