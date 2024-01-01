Pork ribs in Kailua Kona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme image

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pork Ribs$24.99
Pork ribs grilled and glazed with bbq sauce
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
Consumer pic

 

Sunset Kai Lanai

78-6831 Alii Drive, Suite 1000, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Roasted Pork Ribs (Full)$36.95
Tender, slow roasted St. Louis pork ribs finished on the grill until they simply fall off the bone. Glazed with our Hawaiian BBQ Sauce.
More about Sunset Kai Lanai
Consumer pic

 

Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

75-5799 Ali‘i Dr # C1, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic-Pepper Pork Ribs$22.95
More about Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

