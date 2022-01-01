Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl$12.95
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.99
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, onion, tomatoes, carrot, scallion and egg
More about Royal Thai Cafe

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
