Sliders in Kailua Kona

HAMBURGERS
Ultimate Burger
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona
|Kid Slider
|$3.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, 3 oz fresh ground, grass fed, Big Island beef patty, slice of tillamook cheddar cheese. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Pulled Pork Sliders (3)
|$12.95
|Brisket Sliders (3)
|$15.95
Soft and toasted rolls filled with our smoked brisket topped with our handcrafted BBQ sauce and our Asian inspired creamy macadamia nut slaw.
|Single PP Slider & Mac n Cheese
|$6.95