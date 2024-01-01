Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Kailua Kona

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve steamed rice

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine- Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Rice Noodles$3.95
More about Krua Thai Cuisine- Hawaii
Consumer pic

 

Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

75-5799 Ali‘i Dr # C1, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Jasmine Rice (Steamed Rice)$2.45
More about Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Chicken Noodles

Grilled Chicken

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Beef Stew

French Toast

Thai Tea

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (759 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1326 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston