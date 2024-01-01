Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steamed rice in
Kailua Kona
/
Kailua Kona
/
Steamed Rice
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve steamed rice
Krua Thai Cuisine- Hawaii
755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice Noodles
$3.95
More about Krua Thai Cuisine- Hawaii
Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar
75-5799 Ali‘i Dr # C1, Kailua Kona
No reviews yet
Thai Jasmine Rice (Steamed Rice)
$2.45
More about Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar
