Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kailua Kona

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve tacos

2d9158e9-2386-4787-8640-3ef735a6bd9a image

 

Kai Eats and Drinks

75-5776 Ali'i Dr., Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Suadero Tacos$22.00
Black Magic Marinated Steak, Cotija, Cilantro, Cabbage, Onion and Lime.
Mahi Grilled Tacos$20.00
Spicy 'Vera Cruz Style', Ranchero sauce, Cotija, Cilantro, Cabbage, Onion and Lime.
Mahi Battered Tacos$20.00
Crispy 'Baja Style', Roasted Pineapple Salsa, Cotija, Cilantro, Cabbage, Onion and Lime.
More about Kai Eats and Drinks
Ono Loa Grill image

 

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Char-grilled Fish Tacos$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
More about Ono Loa Grill
Item pic

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Fish Taco's$22.50
Charbroiled fresh catch, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas, Served with black beans, tropical salsa and your choice of side.
Fresh Fish Taco's$22.00
Charbroiled fresh catch, creamy citrus cabbage slaw, tomato, cilantro & chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas. Served with choice of side.
More about Island Lava Java
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme image

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)$11.95
Cajun crusted fish, corn tortilla, cabbage, chipotle aioli, cheese, pico de gallo
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.95
Ono Tacos (2)$14.95
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
*Firecracker Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Magics Beach Grill

77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
*Firecracker Tacos$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
More about Magics Beach Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Fish And Chips

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Chow Mein

Fish Sandwiches

Chili

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Fried Rice

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston