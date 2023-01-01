Thai salad in Kailua Kona
75-5805 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua Kona
|thai chicken salad
|$20.00
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, topped with green cabbage, Maui onions, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, basil, fresh oranges, and crispy wontons. Served with Chili Macadamia Nut Thai dressing.
Royalthaicafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
|Thai Beef Salad
|$17.99
Sliced marinated grilled beef combined with fresh lettuce, onion, cucumber, scallion, tomatoes and lemongrass lime vinaigrette
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Sliced marinated grilled chicken combined with fresh lettuce, onion, cucumber, scallion, tomatoes and lemongrass lime vinaigrette