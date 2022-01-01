Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q Southern BBQ

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice Bowl$9.95
More about Ohana Q Southern BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Raised in a Wok

75-5799 Aliʻi Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.95
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and egg
More about Raised in a Wok

