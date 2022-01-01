Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable fried rice in
Kailua Kona
/
Kailua Kona
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Ohana Q Southern BBQ
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice Bowl
$9.95
More about Ohana Q Southern BBQ
Raised in a Wok
75-5799 Aliʻi Drive, Kailua
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice
$13.95
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and egg
More about Raised in a Wok
