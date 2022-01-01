Go
Kaimuki Superette

SEAsonal SANDwiches and SUNdries

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3458 Waialae Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Hapa Fried Rice$12.50
Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs
Akamai Bowl$11.50
A breakfast salad of MA’O organic lettuces, fresh fish, Avocado, and one Poached Egg
Superette Salad$12.00
MA’O Organic Lettuce, Choice of 3 Veggies, Superette Vinaigrette, Fresh Bread
Coconut Chia Seed Pudding$6.00
Fresh Fruit, Granola, Bee Pollen, & Honey
Soft Scrambled Sammie$7.00
Eggs, Cheese, Tomato Chutney on a Bollilo Roll
Oyako Donburrito$12.00
Dashi-steamed Chicken and Eggs, Pickled Mushrooms, and Hapa Rice wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Tomato-Shiso Relish
Local I'a Clubhouse$15.00
Fresh Catch of the Day, BLAT, Wasabi Aioli, Wheat Toast
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Meatloaf Patty Melt$13.00
Kuahiwi Ranch Beef & Small Kine Farm Mushroom Loaf, Caramelized Onions, 1000 Island, Swiss on Jewish Rye
The Big Five$13.00
Sampling of our Daily Veggie Sides with Fresh bread!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3458 Waialae Avenue

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
