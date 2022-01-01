Go
Kairoa Brewing Company

We are a family-owned New Zealand Brew Pub located in the heart of University Heights in San Diego! We have a breezy tasting room with large windows on the first floor and a rooftop patio with semi-private event space upstairs.

4601 Park Blvd • $$

Vegan Flat Top Burger$16.50
"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Smoked Barbacoa Lamb Fries$15.00
Lamb Barbacoa, lemon-garlic aioli, mint sauce, queso fresco, green onions
Fish N Chips$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
Hot Chips$5.00
twice fried handcut fries, comes with a side of our NZ ketchup
Vegan Mac + Cheese$12.00
Housemade Vegan Cheese Sauce (spices, serranos, coconut milk, nutritional yeast), Topped with Panko and Grated 'Parm'.
Vegan Holy Ghost$17.00
Crispy Furikake Panko "Chicken", Carrots, Creamy Wasabi Slaw, Kiwi Serrano Chutney, on Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Crispy Brussels$15.00
Crispy fried brussels, with bacon, spicy agave syrup and lime. Can be made vegan!
Kairoa Burger$16.50
Cheddar, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Mean Green Salad$15.00
Charred broccoli, kale, romaine, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, Avocado Jalapeno "Ranch", queso fresco
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4601 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
