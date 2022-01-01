Kairos Juices

Go
With a menu full of goodness, every recipe from our fresh-squeezed juices and expertly brewed coffees to our handcrafted salads, savory sandwiches and superfood bowls, our purpose is to nourish the body, mind and soul of each and every guest we serve. There is no secret to our sauce, just simple, fresh ingredients and thoughtful food choices that will fuel your appetite for wellness.

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204

Popular Items

Burrito Shrek$13.99
Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.
(V) Kairos Salad$12.00
Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing.
S/12: Berry Verde
Kale, yogurt, strawberries, banana, blueberries & pure coconut water.
S/7: Green Caribbean
Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.
S/9: Go Green
Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Three corn tortillas with Mexican cheese, beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, scrambled eggs, guacamole, and a cup of fruit.
Create Your Own Bowl/Wrap
Served all day / Bowl or Wrap
S/11: Piña Kale-lada
Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
S/10: Double Green
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.
Flu Shot$5.99
Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple
Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
