Kai Sushi

We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience!
Currently no dine-in, just takeout/delivery only Due to Staff Shortage.
Monday 4:30PM-9PM
Tuesday thru Saturday
11:30AM-2:30PM; 4:30PM-9PM

SUSHI

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400 • $$

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Roll$8.95
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
***contains: milk, sesame seeds
Crunchy Roll$10.95
inside: shrimp tempura, kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado
top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce
***contains: wheat, soy
California Roll$5.95
Inside: kani crab (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber.
Outside: toasted sesame seeds, rice wrapped on the outside.
Godzilla Roll$14.95
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS
inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno
Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce
***contains: wheat
SAKE (SALMON)$4.00
Gyoza - Pork$6.95
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese pork and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce.
*contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil
Geisha Roll (GF)$13.95
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber
top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo
***Gluten-free
Miso Soup (GF)$2.95
tofu, green onions, seaweed in white miso broth.
*Gluten-Free
How Many Chopsticks Do You Need?
Do You Need Soy Sauce?
Location

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400

Leander TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
