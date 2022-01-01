We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience!

Currently no dine-in, just takeout/delivery only Due to Staff Shortage.

Monday 4:30PM-9PM

Tuesday thru Saturday

11:30AM-2:30PM; 4:30PM-9PM



SUSHI

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400 • $$