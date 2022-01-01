Go
Toast

Kaizen

Dine-In & Curbside Pickup Available!

NOODLES

127 South Central St • $$

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Crispy Gulf shrimp, house "bang bang" sauce, kimchi, fried egg, pickled peppers, fresh herbs (s, gf w/ grilled shrimp).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

127 South Central St

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maple Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paysan Bread & Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vidl

No reviews yet

Provisions for Well-Being.

Fat Tuesday Knoxville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston