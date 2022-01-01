Go
Toast

Kakui Sushi

• A sushi bar stocked with the freshest fish, serving traditional favorites
as well as our own creations
• An open kitchen serving a complete menu of Japanese dishes
• A full selection of sake, carefully selected to accompany our menu items

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2060 Mountain Blvd • $$

Avg 3.7 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
soybeans
Spider Roll$13.00
fried soft-shelled crabm cucumber, avocado, crab meat, topped with tobiko
Unagi$6.00
bbq eel
Miso Soup$4.00
Hamachi$7.00
yellowtail
California Roll$7.50
snow crab and avocado
Sake$7.00
salmon
Chicken Karage$9.00
japanese fried chicken
Gyoza$8.00
japanese potstickers with pork & vegetables
Toro$14.00
fatty tuna
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2060 Mountain Blvd

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Perle Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Bringing casual elegance,
an extensive wine list and French inspired cuisine to the hills of Oakland.
We strive to exceed our guests expectations of what a wine bar should be.

Marzano - Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shakewell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakeshore Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston