Kakui Sushi
• A sushi bar stocked with the freshest fish, serving traditional favorites
as well as our own creations
• An open kitchen serving a complete menu of Japanese dishes
• A full selection of sake, carefully selected to accompany our menu items
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
2060 Mountain Blvd • $$
Location
2060 Mountain Blvd
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
