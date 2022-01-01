Kaladi's Bistro
Come by for a great dining experience in a nice comfortable and relaxing environment! We pride ourselves on excellent service from top to bottom. We strive to maintain this excellent local mom & pop feel with real from-scratch food that welcomes everyone.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1716 S Minnesota Ave • $$
Location
1716 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls SD
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
