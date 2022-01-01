Kaladi's Bistro

Go
Come by for a great dining experience in a nice comfortable and relaxing environment! We pride ourselves on excellent service from top to bottom. We strive to maintain this excellent local mom & pop feel with real from-scratch food that welcomes everyone.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1716 S Minnesota Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

Ale Steak Salad$17.00
Mixed greens with tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our signature house-cut, ale glazed 6 oz sirloin – served with bleu cheese dressing
Kaladi’s Stir Fry$13.00
A medley of stir fry vegetables and our homemade teriyaki sauce tossed together and served over basmati rice.
Charlie’s Tuna$11.00
Tuna salad, tomato and red onion on white bread
Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese & cilantro lime ranch
Caesar Salad$9.00
Leaf lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons.
Cranberry Walnut Salad$13.00
mixed greens with crunchy walnuts, sweet dried cranberries & mandarin oranges, topped with a grilled chicken breast - served with a berry vinaigrette
Pineapple Express$13.00
Hawaiian grilled cheese with sliced ham, Havarti, grilled pineapple & honey on white bread
Salmon Cado Salad$16.00
Fresh spinach topped with grilled salmon, avocado, mandarin oranges, red onion & candied almonds
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, sweet cucumber relish, tomato, lettuce, cream cheese and peanut sauce
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with bacon, hardboiled egg, red onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with a chicken breast - served with choice of dressing
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1716 S Minnesota Ave

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
