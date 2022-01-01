Go
Toast

Kalalou Restaurant

Kalalou was birthed out of the desire to share fine Caribbean dining experience and quality food with Floridians. We deliver an upscale ambiance while providing a diverse selection of authentic cuisine. Every plate is curated to offer bold aromatic flavors. Whether you are dining with the family on a Sunday afternoon or Enjoying lunch with friends during the week, Kalalou greets you with a warm welcome & an unforgettable experience.

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Akra fritters (4)$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
Pork Griot$16.00
Chunks of pork marinated in citrus and creole spices then simmered until very tender before being fried crisp and brown. Also accompanied with pikliz. A traditional Creole dish that takes you right to the Caribbean without leaving your seat.
WHITE RICE & BLACK BEANS SAUCE$5.00
Legumes Vegetables Stew$19.99
Legume vegetable medley served with a choice of beef, or vegan.
Lunch Special$9.99
Mon-Fri 11a-3p ONLY includes Plantain + Salad, Select your Choice of Griot Pork, Stew Chicken, Jerk chicken, Curry chicken.
Kalalou Oxtail$24.00
Melt in your mouth. Fall of the bone tender beef braised oxtail with carrots, butter beans, and other vegetables. All smothered in an incredibly tasty stew broth.
DJONDJON (BLACK TRUMPET MUSHROOM)$7.00
Tassot Beef$18.00
Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat
Vegan Legume$15.00
Macaroni AU GRATAINS$6.00
See full menu

Location

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY

ORLANDO FL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antilles Cusine:

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daana Pani

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston