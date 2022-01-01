Go
Toast

Kalamata Kitchen

Best Greek food in town! Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

105 N Marion • $$

Avg 4.2 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Chicken Kabobs$12.99
Three skewers
served with tzatziki sauce.
Avcolemono Soup$6.99
A traditional egg-lemon sauce often used to make velvety soups. With shredded chicken and rice.
Pita Bread$1.99
Traditional Salad$10.99
Fresh vine tomatoes, Greek olives, feta
cheese, cucumbers, green peppers, iceburg lettuce with a garlic, black pepper, salt and oregano Kalamata EVOO dressing.
Chicken Shish Kabob$21.99
Charbroiled and seasoned with garlic,
paprika, lemon, salt, pepper and oregano. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Horiatiki Village Salad$11.99
A twist on the traditional salad, served without greens and more of the other stuff!
Greek Lentil Soup$6.99
Known as Fakes (“fah-kehs”) in Greece, this
traditional soup has tomato paste, garlic,
onions, carrots, oregano, celery salt, pepper,
Kalamata EVOO, and of course, lentils.
Baked Lima Beans$8.99
Greek gigantes beans baked in a tomato-
herb sauce.
Gyro Plate$17.99
Served with onions, tomato, pita, tzatziki
sauce. Served with French fries.
Spinach Pie$10.99
Layers of crisp phyllo dough filled with spinach, feta cheese, and fresh herbs.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 N Marion

Oak Park IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Onion Tied House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hecho En Oak Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos El Tio #4

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston