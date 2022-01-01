Kalamazoo restaurants you'll love

Savory brisket, smoked to the perfect tenderness, sliced, and served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, and our Bad Adz BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Can be gluten free on Gluten Free bread with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Available vegetarian and vegan with plant-based beef strips (not gluten-free). Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.

