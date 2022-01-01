Kalamazoo restaurants you'll love
Kalamazoo's top cuisines
Must-try Kalamazoo restaurants
Comensoli's Italian Bistro
762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Shrimp Scampi
|$16.95
Shrimp-Diced Tomato- Green Onion- Citrus Blend- Butter- White Wine-Linguini
|Cudighi & Pepper
|$14.95
Homemade Sausage- Bell Pepper- Red Onion- White Wine- Olive Oil- Parmesan- Rigatoni
|BYO 10" Pizza
|$8.95
Build Your Own Pizza! (Automatically comes with cheese)
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Omelette
|$8.75
Our 3 egg omelette is grilled fresh with your choice of cheese and ingredients
|Bacon Side
|$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
|Special #2
|$7.95
2 eggs any style, hash browns, choice of meat and toast
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich
|$12.95
Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of salt & pepper chips and a pickle. Gluten Free Available
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
|Prime Time
|$12.95
Savory brisket, smoked to the perfect tenderness, sliced, and served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, and our Bad Adz BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Can be gluten free on Gluten Free bread with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Available vegetarian and vegan with plant-based beef strips (not gluten-free). Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
|Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich
|$12.95
Pulled chicken sandwich on Panini bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips and a pickle.
Vegan chicken 13.95
Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|29. Club
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Boneless
|$9.99
Our premium boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauce.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
Main Street Pub
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$7.99
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce.
Choose from regular (just cheese)
Bacon & Scallions
Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear
*Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|Fried Chicken Bowl
|$10.95
|Traditional Wings
|$11.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
|Eggs & Potatoes
|$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits
|$5.95
|Joel’s Favorite
|$8.95
|French Toast
|$6.95
Saugatuck Brewing Company
140 S Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Traverse City Goat Bread
|$12.00
Maple bacon glaze, goat cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Traverse City cherries, bacon, and Parmesan cheese
|Five Pigs
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, cheese blend, bacon, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and smoked pork.
|Margherita
|$13.00
Herb oil, cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, and marinated tomatoes topped with basil and a balsamic glaze.
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Tenders Basket
|$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$7.00
Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.
|Falafel
|$7.00
Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.
|Lg Al Dar
|$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.
Revel and Roll West
4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|1/2lb BONELESS WINGS
|$10.00
BREADED CHUNKS OF WHITE MEAT CHICKEN. TOSSED IN CHOICE OF BUFFALO, BBQ, MICHIGAN BBQ OR GARLIC PARMESAN.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN PERFECTION
|LOADED CHEESE FRIES
|$10.00
STRIKE FRIES SMOTHERED IN PIMENTO QUESO, BOURBON PICKLED JALAPENOS, BACON AND SCALLIONS
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
|Pub Burger
|$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
|Cuatro Burger
|$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Green Salsa
|Breakfast Tacos
|$3.50
|Burrito
|$9.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Western
|$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Boneless
|$9.99
Our boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in the sauce of your choice.
|Club
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and cheese.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Ranch Fritter Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|American Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
|Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
|The Classic Burger
|$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.50
|Triple Gyro Tacos
|$10.00
|Modern Greek Power Bowl
|$11.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Fish Express
620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Large Catfish Nuggets
|$11.79
|10 Wings
|$12.89
|Small Chicken Tenders (4pc)
|$9.89
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo
2727 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|FALAFEL
|$4.50
|PAPPY'S POUTINE
|$7.50
|GYRO PITA
|$8.50
LFG Bar
116 Portage St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Burger with Cheese
|Ganon's Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Grilled Cheese with caramelized onions, tomatoes and bacon. Served with fries.
|Moltres Dip
|$8.00
Buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips and celery.
HAMBURGERS
The Rooster's Call
6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|B&G with Everything
|$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
|Western Omelet
|$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
|Poutine Skillet
|$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi
427 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
|Cosmo
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion (tuna currently unavailable due to limited product)
|Crazy Salmon
|$16.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
Food Dance
401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
From scratch / 10"
Ruggers Up and Under
711 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Junglebird
155 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
