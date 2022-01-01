Kalamazoo restaurants you'll love

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast
  • Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Sushi
Hummus
Food Trucks
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Kalamazoo restaurants

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

 

Comensoli's Italian Bistro

762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Scampi$16.95
Shrimp-Diced Tomato- Green Onion- Citrus Blend- Butter- White Wine-Linguini
Cudighi & Pepper$14.95
Homemade Sausage- Bell Pepper- Red Onion- White Wine- Olive Oil- Parmesan- Rigatoni
BYO 10" Pizza$8.95
Build Your Own Pizza! (Automatically comes with cheese)
Maggies Cafe image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Omelette$8.75
Our 3 egg omelette is grilled fresh with your choice of cheese and ingredients
Bacon Side$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
Special #2$7.95
2 eggs any style, hash browns, choice of meat and toast
One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich$12.95
Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of salt & pepper chips and a pickle. Gluten Free Available
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
Prime Time$12.95
Savory brisket, smoked to the perfect tenderness, sliced, and served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, and our Bad Adz BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Can be gluten free on Gluten Free bread with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Available vegetarian and vegan with plant-based beef strips (not gluten-free). Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich$12.95
Pulled chicken sandwich on Panini bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips and a pickle.
Vegan chicken 13.95
Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
29. Club$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
Boneless$9.99
Our premium boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pub

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$7.99
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce.
Choose from regular (just cheese)
Bacon & Scallions
Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sunrise Burger$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear
*Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Fried Chicken Bowl$10.95
Traditional Wings$11.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
Eggs & Potatoes$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
Nina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits$5.95
Joel’s Favorite$8.95
French Toast$6.95
Saugatuck Brewing Company image

 

Saugatuck Brewing Company

140 S Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traverse City Goat Bread$12.00
Maple bacon glaze, goat cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Traverse City cherries, bacon, and Parmesan cheese
Five Pigs$17.00
Pizza sauce, cheese blend, bacon, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and smoked pork.
Margherita$13.00
Herb oil, cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, and marinated tomatoes topped with basil and a balsamic glaze.
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tenders Basket$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$7.00
Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.
Falafel$7.00
Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.
Lg Al Dar$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.
Revel and Roll West image

 

Revel and Roll West

4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2lb BONELESS WINGS$10.00
BREADED CHUNKS OF WHITE MEAT CHICKEN. TOSSED IN CHOICE OF BUFFALO, BBQ, MICHIGAN BBQ OR GARLIC PARMESAN.
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN PERFECTION
LOADED CHEESE FRIES$10.00
STRIKE FRIES SMOTHERED IN PIMENTO QUESO, BOURBON PICKLED JALAPENOS, BACON AND SCALLIONS
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Pub Burger$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Cuatro Burger$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Salsa
Breakfast Tacos$3.50
Burrito$9.99
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Western$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
Fritter Wrap$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
Consumer pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless$9.99
Our boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in the sauce of your choice.
Club$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and cheese.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Fritter Wrap$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
American Cheese Burger$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.50
Triple Gyro Tacos$10.00
Modern Greek Power Bowl$11.00
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Catfish Nuggets$11.79
10 Wings$12.89
Small Chicken Tenders (4pc)$9.89
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image

 

Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo

2727 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FALAFEL$4.50
PAPPY'S POUTINE$7.50
GYRO PITA$8.50
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Burger with Cheese
Ganon's Grilled Cheese$9.00
Grilled Cheese with caramelized onions, tomatoes and bacon. Served with fries.
Moltres Dip$8.00
Buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips and celery.
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G with Everything$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
Western Omelet$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Poutine Skillet$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Maru Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi

427 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (2680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Cosmo
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion (tuna currently unavailable due to limited product)
Crazy Salmon$16.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
Food Dance image

 

Food Dance

401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
From scratch / 10"
Sarkozy Bakery image

 

Sarkozy Bakery

350 E. Michigan Ave Suite 100, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Woods Kzoo image

 

Woods Kzoo

701 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hangar Bar and Grill image

 

Hangar Bar and Grill

4301 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Ruggers Up and Under

711 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Junglebird

155 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chicken Tenders

Fritters

Burritos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Nachos

