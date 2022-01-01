Kalamazoo American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maggies Cafe image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Side$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
Scrambler$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
JUMBO breakfast$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about Maggies Cafe
One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich$12.95
Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of salt & pepper chips and a pickle. Gluten Free Available
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
Prime Time$12.95
Savory brisket, smoked to the perfect tenderness, sliced, and served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, and our Bad Adz BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Can be gluten free on Gluten Free bread with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Available vegetarian and vegan with plant-based beef strips (not gluten-free). Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich$12.95
Pulled chicken sandwich on Panini bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips and a pickle.
Vegan chicken 13.95
Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
More about One Well Brewing
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
Eggs & Potatoes$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Nina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits$5.95
Joel’s Favorite$8.95
French Toast$6.95
More about Nina's Cafe
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tenders Basket$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Pub Burger$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Cuatro Burger$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
More about Main Street Pub
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Western$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
Fritter Wrap$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Fritter Wrap$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
American Cheese Burger$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
More about University Roadhouse
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.50
Triple Gyro Tacos$10.00
Modern Greek Power Bowl$11.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Food Dance image

 

Food Dance

401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
From scratch / 10"
More about Food Dance
Hangar Bar and Grill image

 

Hangar Bar and Grill

4301 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hangar Bar and Grill

