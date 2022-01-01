Kalamazoo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kalamazoo
More about Maggies Cafe
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Bacon Side
|$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
|Scrambler
|$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
|JUMBO breakfast
|$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about One Well Brewing
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich
|$12.95
Cuban sandwich. Smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of salt & pepper chips and a pickle. Gluten Free Available
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
|Prime Time
|$12.95
Savory brisket, smoked to the perfect tenderness, sliced, and served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, and our Bad Adz BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95 Can be gluten free on Gluten Free bread with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Available vegetarian and vegan with plant-based beef strips (not gluten-free). Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
|Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich
|$12.95
Pulled chicken sandwich on Panini bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips and a pickle.
Vegan chicken 13.95
Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95
Sub Soup du Jour or Chili for chips for $3 more.
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
|Eggs & Potatoes
|$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
More about Nina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits
|$5.95
|Joel’s Favorite
|$8.95
|French Toast
|$6.95
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Tenders Basket
|$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Main Street Pub
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
|Pub Burger
|$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
|Cuatro Burger
|$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
More about The Old Goat Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Western
|$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
More about University Roadhouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Ranch Fritter Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|American Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
|Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
More about Fletcher's Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
|The Classic Burger
|$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.50
|Triple Gyro Tacos
|$10.00
|Modern Greek Power Bowl
|$11.00
More about Food Dance
Food Dance
401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
From scratch / 10"