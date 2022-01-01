Kalamazoo bars & lounges you'll love
Main Street Pub
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$7.99
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce.
Choose from regular (just cheese)
Bacon & Scallions
Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear
*Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
|Pub Burger
|$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
|Cuatro Burger
|$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Western
|$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Ranch Fritter Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|American Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
|Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
|The Classic Burger
|$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
LFG Bar
116 Portage St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Burger with Cheese
|Ganon's Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Grilled Cheese with caramelized onions, tomatoes and bacon. Served with fries.
|Moltres Dip
|$8.00
Buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips and celery.
Food Dance
401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
From scratch / 10"