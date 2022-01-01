Kalamazoo bars & lounges you'll love

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Kalamazoo

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pub

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$7.99
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce.
Choose from regular (just cheese)
Bacon & Scallions
Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sunrise Burger$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear
*Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Pub Burger$9.49
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Cuatro Burger$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Western$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
Fritter Wrap$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Fritter Wrap$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
American Cheese Burger$10.00
Hand pattied beef with the works on a brioche bun.
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Burger with Cheese
Ganon's Grilled Cheese$9.00
Grilled Cheese with caramelized onions, tomatoes and bacon. Served with fries.
Moltres Dip$8.00
Buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips and celery.
Food Dance image

 

Food Dance

401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
From scratch / 10"
Hangar Bar and Grill image

 

Hangar Bar and Grill

4301 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
