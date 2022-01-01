Kalamazoo breakfast spots you'll love
More about Maggies Cafe
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Bacon Side
|$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
|Scrambler
|$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
|JUMBO breakfast
|$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
|Eggs & Potatoes
|$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
More about Nina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits
|$5.95
|Joel’s Favorite
|$8.95
|French Toast
|$6.95
More about La Familia Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Green Salsa
|Breakfast Tacos
|$3.50
|Burrito
|$9.99
More about The Rooster's Call
HAMBURGERS
The Rooster's Call
6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|B&G with Everything
|$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
|Western Omelet
|$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
|Poutine Skillet
|$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.