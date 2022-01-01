Kalamazoo breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Kalamazoo

Maggies Cafe image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Side$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
Scrambler$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
JUMBO breakfast$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about Maggies Cafe
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$11.69
chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
Eggs & Potatoes$5.69
two eggs any style, hash browns or redskin potatoes
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Nina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Order Sausage Gravy And Biscuits$5.95
Joel’s Favorite$8.95
French Toast$6.95
More about Nina's Cafe
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Salsa
Breakfast Tacos$3.50
Burrito$9.99
More about La Familia Cafe
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G with Everything$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
Western Omelet$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Poutine Skillet$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
More about The Rooster's Call
Food Dance image

 

Food Dance

401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
From scratch / 10"
More about Food Dance

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chicken Tenders

Fritters

Burritos

Nachos

Pretzels

Boneless Wings

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston