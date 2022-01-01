Kalamazoo burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Kalamazoo
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Tenders Basket
|$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Western
|$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
|The Classic Burger
|$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
HAMBURGERS
The Rooster's Call
6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|B&G with Everything
|$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
|Western Omelet
|$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
|Poutine Skillet
|$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.