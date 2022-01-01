Kalamazoo burger restaurants you'll love

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Kalamazoo

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tenders Basket$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Fletcher's Pub
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Western$10.00
3 Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws, On a Bun
Fritter Wrap$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
More about The Old Goat Tavern
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$11.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Fletcher's Pub
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G with Everything$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
Western Omelet$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Poutine Skillet$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
More about The Rooster's Call

