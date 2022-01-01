Kalamazoo sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Kalamazoo

Maggies Cafe image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Popular items
Bacon Side$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
Scrambler$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
JUMBO breakfast$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about Maggies Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Popular items
29. Club$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
Boneless$9.99
Our premium boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tenders Basket$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Consumer pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Popular items
Boneless$9.99
Our boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in the sauce of your choice.
Club$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and cheese.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

