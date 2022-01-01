Kalamazoo sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Kalamazoo
More about Maggies Cafe
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Bacon Side
|$3.50
4 strips applewood smoked bacon
|Scrambler
|$8.50
a skillet the way YOU want! On top of hashbrowns and choice of toast
|JUMBO breakfast
|$11.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast & 2 cakes
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|29. Club
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Boneless
|$9.99
Our premium boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauce.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Tenders Basket
|$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Western Burger
|$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Boneless
|$9.99
Our boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in the sauce of your choice.
|Club
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and cheese.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.