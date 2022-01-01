Kalamazoo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Kalamazoo
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$7.00
Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.
|Falafel
|$7.00
Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.
|Lg Al Dar
|$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Popular items
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.50
|Triple Gyro Tacos
|$10.00
|Modern Greek Power Bowl
|$11.00