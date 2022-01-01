Kalamazoo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Kalamazoo

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$7.00
Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.
Falafel$7.00
Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.
Lg Al Dar$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.50
Triple Gyro Tacos$10.00
Modern Greek Power Bowl$11.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image

 

Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo

2727 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FALAFEL$4.50
PAPPY'S POUTINE$7.50
GYRO PITA$8.50
More about Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo

