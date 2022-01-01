Boneless wings in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve boneless wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Boneless Wings
|$9.95
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Boneless Wings
|$9.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
