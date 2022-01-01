Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve boneless wings

Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Boneless Wings image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.00
More about The Old Goat Tavern
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
More about Fletcher's Pub
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocobo Wings BONELESS$11.00
More about LFG Bar

