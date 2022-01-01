Brownie sundaes in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Brownie Sundae - DINE IN ONLY
|$5.95
Three scoops of ice cream topped with brownie crumbles and chocolate sauce
More about Fletcher's Pub - Texas Corners
Fletcher's Pub - Texas Corners
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Brownie Sundae
|$4.99
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate & caramel and topped with whipped cream