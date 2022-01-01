Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brownie sundaes in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve brownie sundaes

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Brownie Sundae - DINE IN ONLY$5.95
Three scoops of ice cream topped with brownie crumbles and chocolate sauce
More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub - Texas Corners

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$4.99
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate & caramel and topped with whipped cream
More about Fletcher's Pub - Texas Corners
Consumer pic

 

Texas Corners Brewing Company

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$9.00
Warm house-made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Texas Corners Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Club Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Rangoon

Hash Browns

Sliders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston