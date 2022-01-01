Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Muffins

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Pizza Steak

Sundaes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston