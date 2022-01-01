Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled egg, chorizo or veggie sausage, bell pepper, black bean, avocado, pico, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, red pepper aioli
More about Crows Nest
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
breakfast burrito, onion & gr peppers, eggs, hash browns, bacon, diced ham, diced sausage
More about Maggies Cafe
Nina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Wet Burrito$8.95
More about Nina's Cafe
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.
More about Fletcher's Pub
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Vegetarian Burrito$9.50
steak and eggs breakfast burrito$10.99
More about La Familia Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$15.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Huevos Rancheros

French Fries

Cobb Salad

Julienne Salad

Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Shrimp Salad

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston