Burritos in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve burritos
More about Crows Nest
Crows Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
scrambled egg, chorizo or veggie sausage, bell pepper, black bean, avocado, pico, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, red pepper aioli
More about Maggies Cafe
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
breakfast burrito, onion & gr peppers, eggs, hash browns, bacon, diced ham, diced sausage
More about Nina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Wet Burrito
|$8.95
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Wet Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.
More about La Familia Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$9.50
|steak and eggs breakfast burrito
|$10.99
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Burrito Bowl
|$15.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, chipotle crema, haystack onion, parsley, lime. Served with tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa
More about Fletcher's Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Wet Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.