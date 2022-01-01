Cake in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cake
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro
Comensoli's Italian Bistro
762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Lemon Cake
|$5.95
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
|Lava Cake
|$5.95
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Carrot Cake Muffin
|$6.00
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Lava Cake
|$6.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
|World's Greatest Cake
|$6.99
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake
More about Main Street Pub
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
More about Fish Express
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Fish Express
620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo
|Cheese Cake
|$3.39
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.69