Cake in Kalamazoo

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

 

Comensoli's Italian Bistro

762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Cake$5.95
Carrot Cake$5.95
Lava Cake$5.95
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin$6.00
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lava Cake$6.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
World's Greatest Cake$6.99
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
More about Main Street Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes$5.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$3.39
German Chocolate Cake$3.69
More about Fish Express
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
2 Cakes$6.39
1 Boston Cream Pie Cake$5.99
1 Cake$3.69
More about The Rooster's Call

