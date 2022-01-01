Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cappuccino

Maggies Cafe image

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$2.95
More about Maggies Cafe
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.09
More about The Rooster's Call

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chips And Salsa

Pudding

Greek Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Calzones

Turkey Bacon

Tacos

Chef Salad

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston