Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Carrot Cake
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve carrot cake
Comensoli's Italian Bistro
762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.95
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.4
(426 reviews)
Carrot Cake Muffin
$6.00
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo
Egg Benedict
Garlic Bread
Cinnamon Rolls
Cheese Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
French Toast
Sliders
Cheese Pizza
More near Kalamazoo to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston