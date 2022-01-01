Cheesecake in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Cheesecake of the day
|$7.00
Kalamazoo Specially Cheesecake delivers a new selection of flavors every Thursday.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Eli’s NY Cheesecake
|$6.00
Your Choice of strawberry or caramel topping. $5
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake
|$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar