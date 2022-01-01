Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake of the day$7.00
Kalamazoo Specially Cheesecake delivers a new selection of flavors every Thursday.
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.99
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Eli’s NY Cheesecake$6.00
Your Choice of strawberry or caramel topping. $5
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar
Turtle Cheesecake$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, walnuts, ganache, caramel and confectioners’ sugar
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake (turtle)$5.00
