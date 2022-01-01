Chef salad in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chef salad
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Chef Salad
|$7.75
chopped romaine, shredded cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, diced ham and turkey, choice of dressing
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Chef Salad
|$12.49
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
|Half Chef Salad
|$10.00