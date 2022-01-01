Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$7.75
chopped romaine, shredded cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, diced ham and turkey, choice of dressing
More about Maggies Cafe
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
D- Chef Salad$11.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.49
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Main Street Pub
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
Half Chef Salad$10.00
More about University Roadhouse
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

