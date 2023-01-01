Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pub - West Main

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Chicken enchiladas$10.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with house made chicken mix topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with
spanish rice, chips lettuce, and pico.
D Chicken enchiladas$12.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with house made chicken mix topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with
spanish rice, chips lettuce, and pico.
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Item pic

 

The Ample Pantry

4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
03/30 ONLY - Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
03/03 ONLY - Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
More about The Ample Pantry

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Mushroom Soup

Cookies

Garlic Chicken

Brulee

Garlic Parmesan

Nachos

Turkey Bacon

Curry

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston