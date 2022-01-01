Chicken salad in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled chicken breast, fried potatoes, Caesar dressing, parmesan, grape tomato, red onion, tabasco, Fourth Coast crouton
More about Crows Nest
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$1.00
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, Kazoopysauce, and provolone cheese served on your choice of multi-grain bread, sourdough bread, sun dried tomato tortilla, or spinach tortilla.
Chicken Cobb Salad$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad$1.00
Oven baked sub with chicken salad, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Crunch Salad$12.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traverse City Cherry Chicken Salad$12.69
cherry-marinated grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, toasted pecans, onion, spring mix, with raspberry vinaigrette
Tostada Salad With Chicken$13.69
grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, green onion, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, spring mix, with avocado cream sauce and chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Melt$11.29
homemade chipotle-seasoned chicken salad, white cheddar cheese, fresh cucumber and tomato relish, on a grilled beer cheese bun
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.00
Cajun Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Spicy Ranch, On Romaine
More about The Old Goat Tavern
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$1.00
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, Kazoopysauce and provolone cheese served on your choice of multi-grain bread, sourdough bread, sun dried tortilla, or spinach tortilla.
Chicken Cobb Salad$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
SW Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.
More about University Roadhouse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

