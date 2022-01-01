Chicken salad in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken salad
Crows Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, fried potatoes, Caesar dressing, parmesan, grape tomato, red onion, tabasco, Fourth Coast crouton
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Salad
|$1.00
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, Kazoopysauce, and provolone cheese served on your choice of multi-grain bread, sourdough bread, sun dried tomato tortilla, or spinach tortilla.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with chicken salad, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Thai Chicken Crunch Salad
|$12.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Traverse City Cherry Chicken Salad
|$12.69
cherry-marinated grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, toasted pecans, onion, spring mix, with raspberry vinaigrette
|Tostada Salad With Chicken
|$13.69
grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, green onion, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, spring mix, with avocado cream sauce and chipotle ranch dressing
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$11.29
homemade chipotle-seasoned chicken salad, white cheddar cheese, fresh cucumber and tomato relish, on a grilled beer cheese bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Cajun Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Spicy Ranch, On Romaine
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Salad
|$1.00
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, Kazoopysauce and provolone cheese served on your choice of multi-grain bread, sourdough bread, sun dried tortilla, or spinach tortilla.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|SW Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, black beans and corn tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and onion straws.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99