Chicken sandwiches in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Crows Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, red pepper aioli, brioche onion roll
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Maui Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
A delicious grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and a grilled pineapple wheel. Served on lettuce and tomato over a burger bun with fries and a pickle spear.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Mayo, On a Bun, With Goat Fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Maui Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Maui Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$11.00
|Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00