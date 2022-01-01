Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, red pepper aioli, brioche onion roll
More about Crows Nest
Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about Maggies Cafe
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Maui Chicken Sandwich$9.99
A delicious grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and a grilled pineapple wheel. Served on lettuce and tomato over a burger bun with fries and a pickle spear.
More about Fletcher's Pub
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Mayo, On a Bun, With Goat Fries
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
The Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about University Roadhouse
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maui Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Maui Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.00
Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries$3.89
*(non-halal/non-kosher)
More about Fish Express

Map

