Chicken tenders in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.50
4 large chicken tenders with choice of side and sauce
More about Maggies Cafe
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders kids(2)$4.89
two golden crispy fried chicken tenders
Chicken tenders Adults(4)$9.59
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Platter$13.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
CHICKEN TENDERS image

 

Revel and Roll West

4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN PERFECTION
More about Revel and Roll West
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$9.99
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tender platter$12.99
More about Main Street Pub
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
Loaded Chicken Tenders$13.00
Chicken tenders on a bed of fries, loaded with beer cheese, and topped with bacon.
More about The Old Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$5.00
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Finger Platter$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.
More about University Roadhouse
Consumer pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender$8.50
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken Finger Platter$13.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.50
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Tender (6 pc)$13.59
Small Chicken Tenders (4pc)$11.29
Chicken Tenders (21pc)$41.29
More about Fish Express
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Four chicken tenders served with fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Three chicken tenders served with fries.
More about LFG Bar
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.49
Served with french fries and cole slaw.
More about The Rooster's Call

