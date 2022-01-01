Chicken tenders in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
4 large chicken tenders with choice of side and sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Tenders kids(2)
|$4.89
two golden crispy fried chicken tenders
|Chicken tenders Adults(4)
|$9.59
Revel and Roll West
4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN PERFECTION
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
|Chicken Tender platter
|$12.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries
|Loaded Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Chicken tenders on a bed of fries, loaded with beer cheese, and topped with bacon.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Homemade Chicken Finger Platter
|$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$8.50
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$13.99
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.50
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Fish Express
620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo
|Large Chicken Tender (6 pc)
|$13.59
|Small Chicken Tenders (4pc)
|$11.29
|Chicken Tenders (21pc)
|$41.29
LFG Bar
116 Portage St., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Four chicken tenders served with fries.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Three chicken tenders served with fries.