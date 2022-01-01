Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.50
grilled or crispy chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch
More about Maggies Cafe
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.29
cherry-marinated grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, toasted pecans, spring mix, mandarin orange, green onion, raspberry vinaigrette spread
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawermah Wrap$14.00
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Wrap$9.00
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Pesto Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Rolled in a Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
More about University Roadhouse
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Wrap$11.50
Greek Chicken Breast Wrap$11.50
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Map

