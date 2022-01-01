Chicken wraps in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
grilled or crispy chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$12.29
cherry-marinated grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, toasted pecans, spring mix, mandarin orange, green onion, raspberry vinaigrette spread
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Shawermah Wrap
|$14.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Pesto Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Pesto Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Rolled in a Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.