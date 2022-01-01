Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chili

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Swt Red Chili$1.00
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chili$2.99
Bowl Chili$4.29
Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Our delicious french fries topped with chili and cheese.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Item pic

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Chili Fry$17.00
A mix of seasoned potatoes, bell pepper, tomato sauce, onion, garlic and Zooroona spices.
Chili Fry$19.00
Your choice of chicken, beef tenderloin, or shrimp tossed with potato, peppers, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, and spices.
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Chili$5.99
Cup Chili$3.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$6.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hedgehog's Chili Dog$11.00
Farm bratwurst, homemade chili sauce, Sarkozy bun, cheese, and fried onions. Served with fries.
More about LFG Bar

