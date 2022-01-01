Chili in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Swt Red Chili
|$1.00
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Cup Chili
|$2.99
|Bowl Chili
|$4.29
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
Our delicious french fries topped with chili and cheese.
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
|Veggie Chili Fry
|$17.00
A mix of seasoned potatoes, bell pepper, tomato sauce, onion, garlic and Zooroona spices.
|Chili Fry
|$19.00
Your choice of chicken, beef tenderloin, or shrimp tossed with potato, peppers, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, and spices.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Bowl Chili
|$5.99
|Cup Chili
|$3.99