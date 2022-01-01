Chimichangas in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Main Street Pub - West Main
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.99
Shredded, seasoned chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Then smothered in house made ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, oven baked and served with chips & salsa
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$9.99
Shredded, seasoned chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Then smothered in house made ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, oven baked and served with chips and salsa.
More about Main Street Pub - Gull Road
Main Street Pub - Gull Road
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|L Chicken Chimichanga
|$10.99