Chocolate brownies in Kalamazoo

Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Death by Chocolate Brownie
|$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coco nibs, and coco powder |
|German Chocolate Brownie
|$8.50
Ghirardelli triple chocolate fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coconut-pecan frosting, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs