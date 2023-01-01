Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Death by Chocolate Brownie$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coco nibs, and coco powder |
German Chocolate Brownie$8.50
Ghirardelli triple chocolate fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coconut-pecan frosting, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery
Consumer pic

 

Texas Corners Brewing Company

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie$7.00
House-made Vegan peanut butter chocolate brownie
More about Texas Corners Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Tostadas

Pesto Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Avocado Toast

Black Bean Burgers

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston