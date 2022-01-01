Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cobb salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Greek Cobb Salad$14.00
