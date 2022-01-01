Cobb salad in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$1.00
Fresh Leafy Greens - Chicken - Tomato - Hard Boiled Egg - Cucumber - Bacon - Croutons - Your choice of dressing