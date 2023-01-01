Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pub - West Main

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef and Cabbage$16.99
Corned Beef and Cabbage$16.99
enjoy this Celtic favorite with a generous portion of slow roasted corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes & carrots. served with Texas toast.
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Item pic

 

The Ample Pantry

4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
03/17 Only- Corned Beef and Cabbage$25.50
Hand carved, slow roasted corned beef with fresh cooked cabbage. Served with tossed salad, Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter, fresh vegetable and red skin potatoes, apple chutney, mint brownies and shamrock cookies.
Corned Beef and Cabbage$25.50
Hand carved, slow roasted corned beef with fresh vegetables and red skin potatoes. Served with tossed salad with homemade dressing, Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter, Apple Chutney, Mint Brownies and Shamrock Cookies.
More about The Ample Pantry
Consumer pic

 

Texas Corners Brewing Company

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$19.00
More about Texas Corners Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Boneless Wings

Garlic Cheese Bread

Coleslaw

Tostadas

Fajitas

Cuban Sandwiches

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston