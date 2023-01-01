Corned beef and cabbage in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Main Street Pub - West Main
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$16.99
enjoy this Celtic favorite with a generous portion of slow roasted corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes & carrots. served with Texas toast.
More about The Ample Pantry
The Ample Pantry
4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|03/17 Only- Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$25.50
Hand carved, slow roasted corned beef with fresh cooked cabbage. Served with tossed salad, Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter, fresh vegetable and red skin potatoes, apple chutney, mint brownies and shamrock cookies.
Hand carved, slow roasted corned beef with fresh vegetables and red skin potatoes. Served with tossed salad with homemade dressing, Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter, Apple Chutney, Mint Brownies and Shamrock Cookies.