Creme brulee cheesecake in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve creme brulee cheesecake

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

 

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo

762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$5.95
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Almond Creme Brulee Cheesecake$9.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. whipped cheesecake, raspberry coulis, vanilla sauce, shaved almonds, mint and confectioners’ sugar
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

