Crispy chicken in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Fletcher's Pub
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fried Amish Chicken$21.50
Deep-fried Miller’s Amish Chicken, mac & cheese, farm-fresh vegetable, biscuit, butter, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Wrap$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Map

Map

