Cuban sandwiches in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich
|$12.95
Cuban sandwich on ciabatta bread with smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Carnivore - 12.95 | GFA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Cuban Sandwich
|$9.95
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.99
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.
|1/ 2 Cuban Sandwich
|$8.99
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles and swiss cheese.