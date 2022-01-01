Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich$12.95
Cuban sandwich on ciabatta bread with smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Carnivore - 12.95 | GFA
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.
1/ 2 Cuban Sandwich$8.99
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles and swiss cheese.
