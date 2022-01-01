Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cupcakes in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Cupcakes
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cupcakes
The Ample Pantry
4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Birthday cupcake
$5.00
More about The Ample Pantry
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.5
(145 reviews)
Huey Cupcake
$4.00
More about La Familia Cafe
